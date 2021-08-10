Avon Weather Forecast
AVON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze then smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0