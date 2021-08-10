Trial for man pardoned by Bevin begins jury selection

Patrick Baker

LONDON - The federal trial of a man once convicted of reckless homicide by a local circuit court, but later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, kicked off Monday morning with a jury selection process.

Several potential jurors were gathered into a courtroom of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky in London where they were questioned and interviewed by lawyers and U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram. A separate courtroom within the facility was fitted with a monitor live-streaming the process for those in the public wishing to watch.

Jurors were asked of any prior knowledge they had in the case of Patrick Baker, 43, who is accused of fatally shooting Donald Mills in 2014. Baker was originally indicted and charged with murder, but was found guilty of the lesser charges of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, and impersonating a peace officer following a three-day 2017 jury trial in Knox County Circuit Court.

Baker served only two years of his 19-year sentence when during his last days in office, Gov. Bevin pardoned Baker on Dec. 6, 2019 writing, "Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction of murder."

Baker was then arrested again by United States Marshals on Monday, May 31, of this year. The newest federal indictment against Baker charges him with murder during a drug trafficking offense.

Following the pardon, the Courier Journal reported that on July 26, 2018, then Governor Bevin attended a campaign fundraiser at the Corbin home of Eric and Kathryn Baker, Baker's brother and sister-in-law, where they were able to raise over $21,000 for the former governor’s campaign. They also reported that Corbin-based businessman Terry Forcht had written a letter in August 2018 and a note on June 4, 2019, requesting Bevin pardon Baker.

According to the Courier Journal, in his note dated June 4, 2019, Forcht wrote, “I would like to renew my recommendation for him to receive a Gubernatorial Pardon. I continue to follow his story and feel he would be a good candidate. I know his family and still feel he has turned his life around."

Several of the jurors individually questioned by Judge Ingram said they had heard of the case in someway, whether it be through various news organizations, social media, or through conversations with family and friends. One particular juror told the court she was familiar with Baker’s name after hearing it on televised news cast but that she didn’t remember any of the specifics of his case.

Steven Romines, who serves as one of Baker’s attorneys, said he didn’t believe this was the full truth. According to Romines, there was no way one could know of Baker’s name and not know about the history of his previous case, his current case, etc. One of Romines’ arguments was that the juror could not have known about Baker’s previous pardon by the former governor, saying every story covering Baker’s case makes mention of his pardon or refers to him as “the man once pardoned by Governor Bevin.”

“It’s become a second name for him,” Romines said in reference to the “once pardoned man” moniker given to Baker.

When individually questioned by Judge Ingram, jurors were asked if they had any preconceived opinions about Baker, his case, or pardon. One particular potential juror told the judge she had family connections with people involved in the case and answered “probably not” when asked if she could remove herself from her opinion to ensure a fair trial. She was taken out of the potential jury pool.

Another juror stricken for cause from the jury pool said her husband was related to the victim, Donald Mills. She said that although she wasn’t particularly close with Mills, she and her immediate family do attend family reunions in the area Mills is from.

When asked if she had formed an opinion on Baker, his case, or his pardon, the juror replied: “Yeah, if you have enough money, you can buy your way out of it.”

Another potential juror was also honest with the court, informing Judge Hanley he had heard about the case and pardon. He said that although he thought he could be impartial, he said he did wish politics wouldn’t have gotten involved.

“They stick politics in everything,” he told the court. “It’s very disheartening.”

He was later stricken from the jury pool with cause, as was a man who attended school and played sports with Baker when they were younger. The man told the court that he was actually selected as a potential juror member for Baker’s first trial back in 2017 and that was most likely the last time he had seen him. He was ultimately not chosen to sit on that jury either.