Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(HAILEY, ID) A sunny Tuesday is here for Hailey, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hailey:

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.