Dynasty Financial Partners signs with 3 rising baseball stars

stpetecatalyst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 10, 2021 - St. Pete-based Dynasty Financial Partners announced it has signed three of the up-and-coming baseball stars– Wander Franco, Julio Rodriguez, and Bobby Witt Jr.; The players are among the top 10 prospects in Major League Baseball. The number one prospect, Franco, was recently called up to Majors to play for the Tampa Bay Rays. The partnerships of all three professional athletes along with the company's existing athletes in tennis, golf and Indy car racing allows the company to further leverage the Dynasty brand to magnify the benefits of receiving truly independent financial advice and of working with Dynasty advisors, according to Dynasty's announcement on Tuesday.

