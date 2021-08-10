West. Branch Weather Forecast

WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



