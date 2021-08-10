West. Branch Weather Forecast
WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
