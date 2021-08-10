Cancel
West. Branch Weather Forecast

West Branch Digest
 5 days ago

WEST. BRANCH, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bND9wum00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Branch, MI
