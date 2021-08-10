Chinle Daily Weather Forecast
CHINLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0