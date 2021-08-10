Chinle Daily Weather Forecast

CHINLE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



