First drive review: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing sends off internal combustion in style
Electric cars promise stunning straight-line speed, but they’ll mark the end of purring V-8s and manual transmissions, two elements that add to the visceral feel of a performance car. Cadillac plans to switch to a mostly EV lineup by 2030, but in the meantime GM’s halo brand is building its most powerful car yet—the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing—complete with a manual transmission and a screaming V-8.www.motorauthority.com
Comments / 0