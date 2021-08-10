Cancel
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 5 days ago

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bND9o6C00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights Journal

Muskegon Heights, MI
With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

