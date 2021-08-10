Muskegon Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0