Dalhart, TX

Dalhart is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Dalhart News Flash
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(DALHART, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dalhart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dalhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bND9kZI00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart News Flash

