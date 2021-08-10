Iron Mountain Weather Forecast
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
