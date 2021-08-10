Daily Weather Forecast For Tuba City

TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 17 mph



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 16 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.