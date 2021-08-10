Daily Weather Forecast For Tuba City
TUBA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
