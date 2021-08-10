Daily Weather Forecast For Pagosa Springs
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
