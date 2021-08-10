Daily Weather Forecast For Pagosa Springs

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



