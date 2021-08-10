Camp Verde Weather Forecast
CAMP VERDE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0