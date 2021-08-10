Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, NY

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Southampton

Posted by 
Southampton News Beat
Southampton News Beat
 5 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) A sunny Tuesday is here for Southampton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Southampton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bND8dM000

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Southampton News Beat

Southampton News Beat

Southampton, NY
10
Followers
145
Post
924
Views
ABOUT

With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Makawao, HIPosted by
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Makawao: Sunday, August 15: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered rain showers during the
Wayland, NYPosted by
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Sunday, August 15: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, August 18:
Uxbridge, MAPosted by
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uxbridge: Sunday, August 15: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 18: Chance
Lucasville, OHPosted by
Lucasville (OH) Weather Channel

Lucasville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lucasville: Sunday, August 15: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight;
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monaca Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 17: Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday, August 18:
Leechburg, PAPosted by
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel

Leechburg Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Leechburg: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 17: Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight;

Comments / 0

Community Policy