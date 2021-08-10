Cancel
Taos, NM

Rainy forecast for Taos? Jump on it!

Taos Digest
Taos Digest
 5 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Taos Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Taos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bND8Zly00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Taos Digest

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

