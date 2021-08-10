Cancel
Weather Forecast For Crockett

CROCKETT, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bND8Pwi00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

