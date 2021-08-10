Weather Forecast For Colville

COLVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Haze High 89 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Haze High 97 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 95 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Haze High 99 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.