Fairmont, MN

Tuesday has sun for Fairmont — 3 ways to make the most of it

Fairmont Journal
Fairmont Journal
 5 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairmont:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bND8Lf200

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

