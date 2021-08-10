Cancel
Carroll, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Carroll

Carroll Journal
 5 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carroll. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Carroll:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bND8Jta00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

