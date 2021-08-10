Weather Forecast For Baker City

BAKER CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Areas Of Smoke High 96 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.