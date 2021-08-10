Trinidad Daily Weather Forecast
TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
