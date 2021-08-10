Trinidad Daily Weather Forecast

TRINIDAD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.