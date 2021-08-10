Cancel
Pecos, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Pecos

Pecos News Alert
(PECOS, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pecos:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bND8ETx00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

