Thief River Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.