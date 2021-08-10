Thief River Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
