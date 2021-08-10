4-Day Weather Forecast For Spencer
SPENCER, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
