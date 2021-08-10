Cancel
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Gulf Shores News Watch
Gulf Shores News Watch
 5 days ago

GULF SHORES, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bND88Gq00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

