Weather Forecast For Craig

CRAIG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 89 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



