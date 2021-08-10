4-Day Weather Forecast For Weatherford
WEATHERFORD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
