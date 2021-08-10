3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Tillamook
(TILLAMOOK, OR) A sunny Tuesday is here for Tillamook, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tillamook:
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
