Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook, OR

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Tillamook

Posted by 
Tillamook Voice
Tillamook Voice
 5 days ago

(TILLAMOOK, OR) A sunny Tuesday is here for Tillamook, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tillamook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bND7qPA00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Tillamook Voice

Tillamook Voice

Tillamook, OR
22
Followers
139
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillamook Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tillamook, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Keaau, HIPosted by
Keaau (HI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Keaau

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keaau: Sunday, August 15: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered Rain Showers; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered Rain Showers; Wednesday, August 18: Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely
Makawao, HIPosted by
Makawao (HI) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Makawao

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Makawao: Sunday, August 15: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Scattered rain showers during the
Uxbridge, MAPosted by
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uxbridge: Sunday, August 15: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 18: Chance
Wayland, NYPosted by
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Wayland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Sunday, August 15: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 16: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, August 18:
Verona, PAPosted by
Verona (PA) Weather Channel

Verona Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Verona: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, August 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, August 17: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers
Enola, PAPosted by
Enola (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Enola

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enola: Sunday, August 15: Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight; Monday, August 16: Light Rain Likely; Tuesday, August 17: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then

Comments / 0

Community Policy