Weather Forecast For Cameron

CAMERON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



