Weather Forecast For Cameron
CAMERON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
