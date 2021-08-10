Cancel
Environment

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Graham Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GRAHAM, TX) A sunny Tuesday is here for Graham, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Graham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0bND7n0D00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Graham Dispatch

Graham Dispatch

Graham, TX
