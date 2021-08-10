A rainy Tuesday in Globe — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GLOBE, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Globe Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Globe:

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 69 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.