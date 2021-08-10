Cancel
Globe, AZ

A rainy Tuesday in Globe — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Globe Voice
Globe Voice
 5 days ago

(GLOBE, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Globe Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Globe:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bND7lEl00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Globe Voice

Globe Voice

Globe, AZ
With Globe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

