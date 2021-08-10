Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FAIRFIELD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.