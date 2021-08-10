Cadiz Daily Weather Forecast
CADIZ, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
