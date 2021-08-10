Ketchikan Weather Forecast
KETCHIKAN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Light rain during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Light Rain
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0