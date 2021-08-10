Price Weather Forecast

PRICE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 59 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.