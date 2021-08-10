Price Weather Forecast
PRICE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
