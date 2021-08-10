OBITUARY: James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr.
James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr. 54 years old, went home to join his beloved parents and be with our Heavenly Father. Eddie was a native of Williamson County, where he lived his entire life. Eddie was a loving husband and son, loyal friend, brother, mentor, and leader. He was an avid football fan and an Inaugural Tennessee Titans Season Ticket holder. He enjoyed Nascar racing and most of all, playing cards with his lifelong buddies.williamsonsource.com
