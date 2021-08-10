Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TN

OBITUARY: James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr.

By Williamson Source
Posted by 
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Edward “Eddie” House, Jr. 54 years old, went home to join his beloved parents and be with our Heavenly Father. Eddie was a native of Williamson County, where he lived his entire life. Eddie was a loving husband and son, loyal friend, brother, mentor, and leader. He was an avid football fan and an Inaugural Tennessee Titans Season Ticket holder. He enjoyed Nascar racing and most of all, playing cards with his lifelong buddies.

williamsonsource.com

Comments / 0

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://williamsonsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Obituaries
City
Spring Hill, TN
City
Jackson, TN
Williamson County, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Franklin, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Hood
Person
Joe Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Titans#Heavenly Father#Nascar#Charlotte Ed House#1pm 3pm Service#Franklin Fire Department#Williamson County Ema#The House Family#Williamsonmemorial Com#Mastercard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Karen Kingsbury and Son Tyler Russell

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Author Karen Kingsbury and her son Tyler Russell about their latest book together – Never Grow Up, the story of what it was like to grow up in the Baxter family, the best family ever. Karen has been writing The Baxter family since 2000. You can buy Never Grow Up locally at Landmark Booksellers, located at 114 E Main St in downtown Franklin.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: August 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Spring Hill, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Ina Margaret Maize

Mrs. Ina Margaret Maize, age 77, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday evening, August 6, 2021, at her residence. Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order. All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now. CodeMonkey. Coding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy