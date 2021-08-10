Woman arrested after 2 shot on Beale over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested the woman accused of opening fire on Beale Street over the weekend.

Eledria Williams, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal attempt first-degree murder and criminal attempt second-degree after she opened fire on a busy Beale Street early Sunday morning.

According to the affidavit, the real-time camera showed victims three women and one man were on Beale Street at about 12:21 a.m. Sunday when Williams walked around the women and drew a black handgun.

She then fired shots at the women.

Williams chased after the women as they ran for their lives, the affidavit read.

The man was standing in front of 162 Beale St. when the shooting occurred and was struck by a round from the gunfire that the suspect shot, police said.

According to police, Williams fired the handgun in the general direction of the three women, striking one and the innocent bystander, the man.

The shooting happened when Beale Street was very crowded with thousands of people present.

Williams is due in court on Aug. 11.

