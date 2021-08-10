Daily Weather Forecast For Sullivan
SULLIVAN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
