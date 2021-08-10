Cancel
Alexander, AR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexander

ALEXANDER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bND6ZYi00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Alexander Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

