Or by email to: president@pantherpondassociation.org. If you would like to join PPA, memberships* begin at $20 (or any greater amount that you would like to contribute.) Send a check to the address above, and tell us your preferred mailing address, email address (optional) and what your connection to Panther Pond is (just because we'd like to hear.) Or request a copy of the annual membership letter. Thank you.