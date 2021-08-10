Camdenton Daily Weather Forecast

CAMDENTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.