Camdenton Daily Weather Forecast
CAMDENTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
