The Pentagon is moving thousands of Marines into position to prepare for a possible evacuation of the US embassy in Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country. The Department of Defence is preparing to possibly evacuate the US embassy and US citizens in the capital of Kabul as the Biden administration considers the possibility that capital could fall within 30 days, administration and military officials have said, according to The New York Times. The Taliban’s unexpectedly fast gains have led to the Defence Department speeding up its plans to get Americans out of Afghanistan. Officials say...