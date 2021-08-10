Claremont Daily Weather Forecast
CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
