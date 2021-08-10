Weather Forecast For Kewanee
KEWANEE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0