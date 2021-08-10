Cancel
Kewanee, IL

Weather Forecast For Kewanee

Kewanee News Alert
 5 days ago

KEWANEE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bND69wJ00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

