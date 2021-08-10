Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Maysville

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Maysville Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Maysville:

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



