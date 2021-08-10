Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas power demand to hit 2021 highs this week during heatwave

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Texas power grid operator on Tuesday forecast demand this week would reach its highest in 2021 as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape another heatwave. The United States has been beset by several extreme weather events this year, including a freeze in Texas that...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Grid#Heatwave#Peak Power#Reuters#Accuweather#Ercot#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Texas Statefox4news.com

Flooding hits Texas State Capitol building during rain storm

AUSTIN, Texas - Not even the Texas State Capitol grounds are immune to the effects of mother nature. Sunday afternoon, as rain poured in Downtown Austin, parts of the Texas State Capitol extension have begun to flood. Sloan Byerly, Chief of Staff for State Representative Travis Clardy, captured video from...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS New York

What Is A ‘Heat Dome’ And Why Is It Causing The Tri-State To Swelter?

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist A heat dome is a considerably large geographic area under the influence of high pressure in which excessively hot and humid conditions persist. A pattern sets up where hot air at the surface rises into the atmosphere, returns to the surface due to the high pressure – and the process repeats. Since the hot air can’t escape — it’s as if there’s a lid in the atmosphere — it is referred to as a heat dome. LINK: Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety A simple pattern change usually breaks down a heat dome, such as the passage of a cold front, and, furthermore, replaces the hot air mass with a relatively cool one. An Excessive Heat WATCH means Be Prepared.An Excessive Heat WARNING means Take Action!https://t.co/u6mRz1mO1W pic.twitter.com/VpTPuZumFw — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 12, 2021 This is the scenario we’re anticipating over the weekend into early next week where temperatures will return to near normal. Click here to check the forecast.
Texas Statespglobal.com

Whistler deliveries weigh on S. Texas basis; Permian gas floods Texas Gulf Coast

Gas delivered from Whistler Pipeline to the South Texas market is pressuring basis prices there as Permian Basin supply becomes increasingly ubiquitous along the Texas Gulf Coast. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Following the commercial startup of Whistler Pipeline July 1, cash basis...
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Energy demand “likely” to hit new summer high Thursday

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts appears likely to set a new high for energy demand later on Thursday, and regional planners have issued a call for energy users to try to reduce demand on the grid between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Metropolitan Area Planning Council on Wednesday indicated it...
Trafficcitizensjournal.us

Natgas Futures Surge As Imminent Heatwave Sparks A/C Demand Anticipation

Natural gas futures climbed higher Wednesday to a 31-month high on new weather models forecasting hotter temperatures over the next two weeks. Front-month gas futures NGc1 ramped more than 3.5% Wednesday morning to $4.17 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). Earlier in the session, prices tagged $4.19 mmBtu, which were the highest since December 2018.
TrafficPort Arthur News

Gas demand sets another 2021 week high; analyst shares when curve will end

The downward move in the national average two weeks ago was short-lived, with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S., which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said demand last...
Texas StateDallas News

Storms dumps heavy rain across North Texas

KXAS-TV (NBC5) weather anchor Keisha Burns said via Twitter just after 1 p.m. that with Dallas and southwest Collin counties under a flood advisory, area residents should be prepared for minor flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain had fallen as of that hour, she said. Tornado risk is low,...
South Lake Tahoe, CAcbslocal.com

Lake Tahoe Reports 9th Record High Temperature Since Mid-June

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (AP) — Another heat record has fallen at a resort town on Lake Tahoe, marking the 13th time since mid-June that the community has tied or set a new high. The temperature reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) Thursday in South Lake Tahoe, California, which sits at an elevation of 6,237 feet (1,901 meters) on the Nevada line.
EnvironmentWDIO-TV

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

U.S. weather officials say Earth in July was the hottest month ever recorded. Friday's announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the global average temperature of nearly 62.1 degrees in July edged records set in 2016 and tied in 2019 and 2020. Records go back 142 years. The...
EnvironmentPosted by
CW33

NOAA predicts 70% chance of La Nina winter. Here’s what that means where you live

(NEXSTAR) – It’s looking increasingly likely the U.S. will see a La Nina winter this year. Is that good news or bad news? Well, it’s complicated news. As of Thursday, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022. (We actually had a La Nina winter last year, too. Right now we’re in a “normal state.”) So what does that mean for winter weather?
EnvironmentDaily Item

Heatwave to continue all week in Valley

Temperatures across the Valley will approach triple-digits this week before cooling off slightly for the weekend. The heatwave calls for actual temperatures from the low to upper 90s this week, while the heat index will make it feel like at least 100 every day this week. Monday was the first...
Environmenthypebeast.com

North America Hit With “Most Extreme” Heatwave in June

North America was hit by “the most extreme summer heatwave” in June. According to analyses from the nonprofit group Berkeley Earth, the North American region experienced temperatures a whopping 20 degrees Celsius (or 36 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than average during the month of June. In Canada, a village in British Columbia named Lytton was hit by the hottest temperature ever recorded in the area on June 29, hitting an incredible 49.6 degrees Celcius (121 degrees Fahrenheit), as compared to its usual averages of 20 to 30 degrees Celcius (68 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit) in June.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: La Nina Watch Is Posted For The Winter Season

DENVER(CBS)- We are now on “La Nina Watch” for the next 6 months! NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is the branch of the National Weather Service that keeps track of such things and has released its monthly report on conditions for El Nino and La Nina. The CPC has issued a “LA NINA WATCH” for the upcoming Winter season. NOAA’s CPC says there’s a 70% chance of La Nina returning between November 2021 and January 2022. Currently, we are in what is called a neutral state. No La Nina or El Nino (which is the warming of the ocean water). The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy