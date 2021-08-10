Cancel
Galion, OH

Wanted: Mentors for Galion City Schools students

By Galion Inquirer
Galion Inquirer
 5 days ago

GALION — After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adult mentors are once again needed to provide support and guidance to children in Galion City Schools. “Mentoring is such a big need everywhere,” said Erin Miller, program coordinator for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Crawford, Marion and Morrow Counties. “It just makes such a positive impact on kids in so many ways — academically, personally, socially. Some of these kids don’t have many connections, even at home. It just helps to have someone that wants to come in and spend time with them. It’s a great thing for these kids.”

