Why Oatly’s lawsuit loss is a Goliath wake-up call

By Jennifer Faull
The Drum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOatly recently lost a legal battle with a family-run farm it accused of trademark infringement. It also lost in the court of public opinion. Oatly, a giant in the alternative milk category, brought legal action against Glebe Farm Foods earlier this year, claiming the Cambridgeshire company’s PureOaty product took “unfair advantage” of its brand’s positioning and accusing it of trying to “pass off” its products as Oatly’s.

