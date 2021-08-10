Why Oatly’s lawsuit loss is a Goliath wake-up call

When upstart activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 secured three seats on the board of ExxonMobil in June, it was a high-profile repudiation of the way the country’s largest oil company has long conducted business: with a laser focus on returns and a blind eye to its impact on the world at large. The fund vowed to push ExxonMobil to develop a plan to address climate change and reduce its carbon footprint. Exxon’s responsibility as a business would no longer be only to its shareholders, the boardroom showdown signaled, but also to the public and the planet.