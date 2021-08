Johnny Depp scored a big win in his ongoing defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard after a New York judge ruled in his favor and has permitted him to figure out if the actress donated a portion of her divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) as she claimed she would. Heard said she would make a large donation of $7 million to both the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles shortly after the couple finalized their divorce in 2017. However, according to court documents filed by Depp's attorneys, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is skeptical about if she followed through on her word and has asked both entities to share documented proof of her donations.