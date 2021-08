A Chinese social media platform has pulled its list of popular celebrities after the state’s media claimed that children are being corrupted by those who capitalise on the entertainment industry.Weibo, which is China’s version of Twitter, said on Friday that it will be pulling its list of music and media stars that are ranked by their numbers of followers and posts on the network.It came after the state-owned newspaper People’s Daily had published an editorial criticising platforms that prioritise their online traffic over the interests of young people, according to the Reuters news agency.The newspaper said that online platforms should...